S. Gyeongsang Governor Released from Prison after Posting Bail

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo has been released from prison after posting bail.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday approved bail for Kim, who had been behind bars for over two months after being sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking.”The court ordered Kim to reside at his home in Changwon city in South Gyeongsang Province and to ask for permission if he wants to travel to another area or leave the country for more than three days.On March eighth, Kim’s lawyers requested the high court to grant him bail, saying that as an incumbent governor, Kim is not a flight risk and would not destroy evidence.An independent counsel investigating the case strongly protested against the bail request, arguing that the governor's move was no different than seeking preferential treatment.