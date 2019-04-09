Jung Joon-young Indicted While Under Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Jung Joon-young will remain under arrest while standing trial on charges he secretly filmed sexual videos without consent.The Seoul Central Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that it had indicted Jung for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.Jung is accused of sharing the illicit videos in a KakaoTalk chat room that included former Big Bang member Seungri.Five other well-known musicians, including Choi Jong-hoon and Roy Kim, were also found to have spread sexually explicit material and their cases were forwarded to the prosecution.