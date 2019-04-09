Korea Exchange to Probe Justice Nominee's Alleged Insider Trading

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's financial regulator has requested the country's securities exchange operator to look into allegations of irregularities in stock trading by Constitutional Court justice nominee Lee Mi-sun.According to financial authorities on Wednesday, the Financial Services Commission(FSC) asked the Korea Exchange to find out whether there are any problems in Lee and her husband's stock trading activities.This comes after minor Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Oh Shin-hwan submitted a request on Monday for a probe into whether Lee and her husband traded shares using inside information.During her recent confirmation hearing, Lee came under fire for owning shares in a construction company while presiding over a compensation suit involving the company's subcontractor.If the Korea Exchange suspects any unfair trading, it can request a formal investigation from the FSC or the Financial Supervisory Service.On Tuesday, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office sent a complaint filed by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, in which the LKP accused the nominee and her spouse of insider trading.