Travel Restriction Issued for Myanmar-Bangladesh Border

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has banned travel to the northern part of Myanmar's Rakhine state that borders Bangladesh.The ministry issued its highest-level travel restriction for the area on Tuesday, citing high safety risks stemming from ongoing armed conflicts in some regions of Myanmar.It also issued the second-highest travel warning for areas of Myanmar neighboring China, Laos, Thailand and India, recommending South Koreans evacuate or delay planned travel to these areas.For the state of Kachin and the northern region of Shan state, the ministry issued the third-highest alert and called on travelers to take extra caution.The other areas of Myanmar were issued the first-level alert.A Foreign Ministry official said they plan to keep a watchful eye on Myanmar's political situation and safety environment, while continuing to review the necessity of further travel alerts.