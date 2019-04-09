Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.12%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost two-point-74 points, or point-12 percent, on Wednesday, breaking a 13-day streak of consecutive gains at close. It ended the day at two-thousand-245-point-89.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining one-point-87 points, or point-24 percent, to close at 766-point-89.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-eight won.