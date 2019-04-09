New Unification Minister Hopes for Seoul-Beijing Cooperation for Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

New Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says he hopes for close cooperation between Seoul and Beijing to ensure peace and joint prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Kim made the remark in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday.The Chinese ambassador congratulated Kim on his appointment to the post and assessed President Moon Jae-in’s active role in improving inter-Korean relations and mediating denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.Qiu said Moon made a unique and constructive contribution to drawing positive changes in peninsula-related issues.The envoy also said he is certain Minister Kim will play an important role in seeking enhanced inter-Korean relations and pushing for peace and security on the peninsula.