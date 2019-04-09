N. Korean Media Urges US, S. Korea to Act

Photo : KBS News

An official media outlet in Pyongyang has praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent parliamentary speech and demanded Washington and Seoul to respond.In an editorial on Wednesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, assessed that Kim showed scientific insight into the present situation and future of the country and region, and urged North Korean citizens to thoroughly read the speech.While highlighting Kim’s emphasis on self-reliant economic development, the paper said the U.S. and South Korea should show their sincerity with actions, not words.Speaking at his country’s rubber-stamp parliament on Friday, Kim said he wanted the U.S. to show more flexibility in denuclearization talks by the end of the year.