S. Korea, Turkmenistan to Continue Energy Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is now in Turkmenistan on a state visit to the Central Asian country. During the Seoul-Ashgabat summit Wednesday, President Moon and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow agreed to derive mutual benefits in pursuing South Korea's New Northern Policy and Turkmenistan's plan to establish itself as a regional logistics hub.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: Official welcoming ceremony (Apr. 17/Ashgabat)]On the first leg of his three-nation tour in Central Asia, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Turkmenistan.After an official welcoming ceremony in Ashgabat on Wednesday, Moon held a summit with his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"We share the vision of the peace and prosperity of Eurasia... We decided to harmoniously pursue our policies to strengthen the integration of the Eurasian region."[Sound bite: Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow]At a joint news conference, the two said they will keep each other in mind as they execute South Korea’s New Northern Policy and Turkmenistan’s plan to become a regional logistics hub in order to create mutual benefits.They also took note of South Korean corporate participation in the construction of the Kiyanly Chemical Complex in Turkmenistan and agreed to continue collaboration in the energy industry.The two sides also decided to expand their collaboration into the health and medical care, IT and environment sectors.After wrapping up his three-day state visit to Turkmenistan, Moon will fly to Uzbekistan, where he will spend an additional three days before heading to Kazakhstan.The three countries are in the center of Seoul's New Northern Policy, aimed at expanding Korea's economic partnerships with Russia and Central and North Asian countries.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.