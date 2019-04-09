China Expresses Support for 4th Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

China has welcomed South Korea’s plan to push for another inter-Korean summit.In a regular media briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang expressed Beijing's support for President Moon Jae-in’s announcement on Monday to seek his fourth summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Lu said China has consistently backed efforts by the two Koreas to improve bilateral relations through dialogue and negotiations, hoping the two sides will push for reconciliation and cooperation.He said China supports efforts by South and North Korea to continuously strengthen high-level exchanges and realize shared perceptions among their leaders.The spokesman also emphasized that China will continue to play an active role in the process of finding political solutions to Korean Peninsula issues.