Minister: S. Korea Exploring Ways to Contact N. Korea about 4th Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says Seoul is exploring opportunities at various levels to contact North Korea to arrange another inter-Korean summit.Kim made the comment to reporters on Wednesday after delivering a speech at an academic conference in Seoul to mark the upcoming first anniversary of the Panmunjeom Declaration.Two days earlier, President Moon Jae-in officially announced his plans to hold a fourth summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Asked whether Seoul has proposed sending a special envoy to Pyongyang and if the North responded, the minister only said a review is under way and the government will comment later.He said the National Security Council of the presidential office will hold a meeting to discuss related issues on Thursday, adding his ministry has also been holding related talks.Minister Kim also said efforts were being made to prepare for events to mark one year since the first Moon-Kim summit, however, no related talks were held with the North.