Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Samsung's Low-, Mid-end Galaxy Phones Selling Strong in India

Write: 2019-04-17 18:50:29Update: 2019-04-17 18:57:47

Samsung's Low-, Mid-end Galaxy Phones Selling Strong in India

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy A series smartphones are selling strong in India. 

Ranjivjit Singh, Samsung India’s Chief Marketing Officer, told media outlets on Tuesday that three low- and mid-end Galaxy A smartphones posted 500 million U.S. dollars, or 570 billion won, in combined sales in 40 days since their release last month. 

The company’s Indian branch earned around six-point-one trillion won worth of sales in the smartphone business in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which ended in March of 2018. 

According to global market researcher Counterpoint Research, Samsung seized a 24 percent share in the Indian smartphone market last year, coming in second after China’s Xiaomi. It is known that around 430 million people in India use smartphones.
List

Editor's Pick