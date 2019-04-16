Bolton: US Needs 'Real Indication' from N. Korea Before Third Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the U.S. needs more evidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to give up his nuclear weapons before a third summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Bolton made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with Bloomberg News when asked what the U.S. would need to see ahead of a third meeting between Trump and Kim.Bolton said he thinks a "real indication" from North Korea that they've made the strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons would be needed. He added President Trump is fully prepared to have a third summit if he can get a real deal.When asked if there had been any progress towards denuclearization, Bolton responded that he wouldn’t say the U.S. could say that at this point.Bloomberg said that Bolton's remarks struck a more pessimistic tone than other members of the administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, regarding North Korea’s intentions and the prospects for a deal.