KCNA: Kim Jong-un Supervises Test of New Tactical Guided Weapon

Write: 2019-04-18 08:28:39Update: 2019-04-18 10:01:55

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly supervised the testing of a new tactical guided weapon, calling its development "an event of very weighty significance."

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that Kim observed the test-firing of the weapon by the Academy of Defense Science on Wednesday. 

Kim reportedly said the development of the weapon system serves as a significant event in increasing the combat power of the People's Army.
  
The KCNA did not exactly describe what the weapon is, but said the tactical weapon with a "peculiar mode of guiding flight" and "a powerful warhead" met all designing indicators in the firing test. 

It is the North's first public weapons test since the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended with no agreement in February.
