BTS Named One of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS has been included in Time Magazine's list of "100 most influential people of 2019."The magazine revealed their annual list of 100 people considered to be the most influential “pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons” in the world on Wednesday.The seven-member boy band made the list of 17 artists of 2019, which also included Regina King and Rami Malek.Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey, who recently collaborated with BTS for its latest title track "Boy With Luv," wrote about the group and recognized their achievements in music history.Halsey said that over the past few years, the K-pop group has taken the music industry by storm — shattering sales records, gathering accolades and performing across the globe — all the while remaining exemplary ambassadors for Korean culture. She added that behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language.Also among the 100 is Lee Hoe-sung, the South Korean chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.In recommending Lee for the leaders category, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praised the chairman's professional and personal qualities.