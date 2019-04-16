Gov't to Submit Extra Budget Bill to Parliament by Next Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to submit an extra budget bill to the National Assembly by next Thursday and set up a task force to prepare for a parliamentary review of the bill.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki revealed the plan on Thursday during a policy coordination meeting with the ruling Democratic Party and the presidential office.The minister said the government is drawing up the supplementary budget with a focus on revitalizing the slowing economy and reducing fine dust.He noted parliament recently passed a bill to designate fine dust as a social disaster and that tougher emissions regulations have been introduced, requiring the government to provide fiscal support for the effective implementation of the legislative changes.Hong added the government will boost the economy by helping people start venture firms, increase investment in new industries and expand education and training programs to foster talents in artificial intelligence and big data.