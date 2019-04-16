CNN: Air Koryo to Fly Extra Flight to Vladivostok Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's national flag carrier Air Koryo is reportedly scheduled to fly an extra flight from Pyongyang to Vladivostok on Thursday amid speculation the North's leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia next week.Quoting the flight tracking data company FlightAware, CNN reported on Wednesday that the extra flight is scheduled for Thursday. The report said Air Koryo flies regular passenger flights every Monday and Friday from Pyongyang to Vladivostok.Another extra flight is reportedly scheduled for next week.KBS reported on Wednesday that Air Koryo is scheduled to fly an extra flight to Vladivostok from Pyongyang next Tuesday.The aircraft for the extra flight is reportedly different from the IL-62M jet airliner, which is the type of plane used for Kim's state aircraft.If the flights are related to Kim's possible visit to Russia, the planes are expected to carry personnel and supplies to prepare for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.