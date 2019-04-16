Gov't Streamlines Red Tape in 132 Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has designated 132 regulations that have deterred technological innovation and failed to keep up with changing market demands and decided to apply a negative regulatory system.At a meeting to check up on state affairs on Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon urged officials to change their perspectives on regulation from a positive system of streamlining red tape for only what is legally allowed to a negative system of deregulating everything with a legal exception.Lee said along with the regulatory sandbox, adopting the comprehensive negative system is at the core of the government's regulation innovations for new industries and technology.Alcoholic beverage makers will now be allowed to use oak chips, instead of having to rely on oak barrels, when manufacturing their products, while the category of recreational watercraft will be expanded beyond motorboats and water scooters to include high-powered kayaks.The government said the Legislation Ministry will collectively handle the revisions to accelerate their implementation.