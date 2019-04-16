Prosecutors Raid Presidential Archives, Police for Bribery Probe Involving Fmr. Vice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A special team of prosecutors investigating the sexual misconduct and bribery allegations surrounding former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui raided the Presidential Archives, the National Police Agency and the Seoul Seocho Police Station.Investigators were sent to the three locations on Thursday to search and seize documents and computer hard drives to obtain records from previous police probes on Kim and contractor Yoon Jung-cheon between 2012 and 2013.The raid is regarding an allegation that the office of the then-senior presidential civil affairs secretary abused its authority by interfering in the police investigation and relegating those involved in the investigation.The special team will look into the police investigation on sexual violence allegations against Kim and how much the top office knew about it before appointing him vice justice minister in 2013.Prosecutors have recently summoned members of the police force who led the 2013 investigation for questioning.