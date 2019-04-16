Moon to Visit S. Korean-Built Petrochemical Plant in Turkmenistan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who is on a state visit to Turkmenistan, is set to visit the country's first and largest petrochemical plant built by a global consortium led by a South Korean firm.During his visit on Thursday, Moon is expected to meet South Korean workers at the plant and congratulate them on the successful completion of construction.The South Korean consortium's three-billion-dollar petrochemical complex project in the western port city of Kiyanly, led by Hyundai Engineering, was completed last October.At Wednesday's summit between Moon and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the two leaders agreed to further expand their countries' cooperation in the energy plant industry.Following the visit to the plant, Moon is scheduled to depart for Uzbekistan, the second leg of his Central Asia tour that will also take him to Kazakhstan.