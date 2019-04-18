N. Korea Urges US to Remove Pompeo from Nuclear Negotiations

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

North Korea is urging the U.S. government to remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the current nuclear negotiations.Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday ran an interview with the director of the North America desk of the North Korean Foreign Ministry.The official said rather than Pompeo, Pyongyang hopes for a more amicable and seasoned official to represent Washington should the stalled North Korea-U.S. negotiations resume.Arguing that Pompeo caused the collapse of the Hanoi talks, the official said it is fortunate that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un maintains good relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.North Korea and Pompeo have had a rocky relationship.In a briefing to foreign diplomats in Pyongyang on March 15, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui condemned Pompeo and White House National Security Advisor John Bolton for obstructing the talks in Hanoi.Earlier this month, Pompeo said he agreed that Kim Jong-un was a "tyrant" during a Senate hearing.