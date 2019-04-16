Labor Minister Concerned of EU Retaliation over ILO Conventions

Photo : YONHAP News

As South Korean labor and management remain at odds over the European Union's call for ratifying the core conventions of the International Labor Union, Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap expressed concerns over possible retaliatory action.Lee held a meeting on Thursday with journalists, arguing that ignoring the terms of the South Korea-EU free trade agreement could result in backlash.Lee said that it is too simplistic to assume the EU wouldn't retaliate just because no specific clauses have been set up in the trade pact, in case Korea does not fulfill the terms.While noting that the South Korea-EU FTA is the first free trade pact the EU signed, Lee said the South Korean government is under much pressure from the EU parliament.In December of last year, the EU commenced bilateral consultations with the South Korean government, asking Seoul to provide a substantive outcome over the matter by Tuesday of last week. Seoul, however, failed to meet the demand by the deadline.EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has warned that her side will launch an expert panel to review the compliance of the terms stipulated in the trade pact that went into effect in 2011 if Seoul continues to delay the ratification.Korea joined the ILO in 1991 without ratifying four key conventions, including the right of individuals to organize a union since Korean labor regulations forbid civil servants from joining such groups.