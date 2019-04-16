S. Korean Youths More Open to Multiculturalism

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean teenagers' acceptance of multiculturalism has improved while that of South Korean adults has slightly gone down.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Thursday unveiled the results of its 2018 multiculturalism acceptance survey.Teenage Koreans scored above 71 and adults 52-point-eight in the survey, which gauges open-mindedness toward multiculturalism on a 100 point scale.Compared to three years ago, the former group’s score has risen about three-point-six points and the latter group’s has edged down by a little more than one point.Meanwhile, preference for a homogeneous country appears to be falling across the board.Just under 35 percent said that accepting people of various racial groups into the country undermines national unity. This compares to 37-point-seven percent three years ago.The percentage of people who believe that maintaining a homogeneous bloodline is something to be proud of also fell from over 53 to 46-and-a-half percent.Also, compared to 40 percent three years ago, 34 percent of those surveyed this year said a single-race nation contributes to boosting national competitiveness.