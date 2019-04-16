Foreign Ministry Vows Efforts to Heal Wounds of Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry has pledged to help heal the wounds of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol made this remark during a Thursday briefing when asked to comment on the latest court decision that ruled the government does not need to disclose details of the negotiation process of the controversial 2015 agreement the previous administration signed with Japan to settle the sex slavery issue.Kim said the government has taken part in this lawsuit in accordance with legal procedures, and accepts that there were problems with the 2015 deal in terms of the content and procedural process.He said the government remains committed to working towards healing the wounds of the victims and restoring the victims' dignity and honor.On Thursday, a Seoul appellate court overturned a lower court's ruling which ordered the government to release documents related to the 2015 agreement struck with Japan.The court determined that disclosing the files would be detrimental to South Korea’s national interest.