Moon Likely to Appoint Constitutional Court Justice Nominees on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to approve the appointment of two justice nominees for the Constitutional Court on Friday even if the opposition parties continue to oppose their nominations.A senior presidential official told reporters on Thursday it's likely the president will press ahead unless the National Assembly sends him a confirmation hearing report for the two nominees by the end of Thursday.Moon is currently in Turkmenistan on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Central Asia. According to the official, the president could electronically approve the appointments at 8 a.m. local time, or around noon in South Korea.Before embarking on the eight-day trip on Tuesday, Moon requested the National Assembly to adopt confirmation hearing reports for the two nominees by Thursday so they can immediately succeed incumbent justices Seo Ki-seog and Cho Yong-ho, whose six-year term expires on Friday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is strongly opposed to the appointment of one of the nominees, Lee Mi-sun, over her and her husband’s stock trading activities, particularly taking issue with her owning shares of a company while presiding over a trial involving the company's subcontractor.