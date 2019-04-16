Moon Likely to Appoint Constitutional Court Justice Nominees on Fri.

President Moon Jae-in is expected to approve the appointment of two justice nominees for the Constitutional Court on Friday even if the opposition parties continue to oppose their nominations.
A senior presidential official told reporters on Thursday it's likely the president will press ahead unless the National Assembly sends him a confirmation hearing report for the two nominees by the end of Thursday.
Moon is currently in Turkmenistan on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Central Asia. According to the official, the president could electronically approve the appointments at 8 a.m. local time, or around noon in South Korea.
Before embarking on the eight-day trip on Tuesday, Moon requested the National Assembly to adopt confirmation hearing reports for the two nominees by Thursday so they can immediately succeed incumbent justices Seo Ki-seog and Cho Yong-ho, whose six-year term expires on Friday.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is strongly opposed to the appointment of one of the nominees, Lee Mi-sun, over her and her husband’s stock trading activities, particularly taking issue with her owning shares of a company while presiding over a trial involving the company's subcontractor.