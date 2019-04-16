S. Korea, France Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and France have discussed measures to strengthen their defense cooperation.South Korea's Ministry of National Defense held its fifth strategic dialogue with its French counterpart in Seoul on Thursday.During the assistant minister-level talks, the first such meeting in two years, they positively evaluated the outcome of the cooperation measures launched previously and agreed to strengthen personnel exchange, officer training, maritime security and peace-keeping operations, among other areas.South Korea also called for France's active support and cooperation for Seoul’s efforts to realize the complete denuclearization of North Korea and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.France agreed while highly assessing Seoul's efforts to defuse tension in the region and press for denuclearization.