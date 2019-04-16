UNC Expresses Support for DMZ Peace Trails

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) says it strongly supports South Korea’s plan to open hiking trails within the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) that separates South and North Korea.Deputy UNC Commander Lieutenant General Wayne Eyre made the remark on Thursday at a UNC Media Day at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, when asked whether the UN Command will approve the plan.He said the UN Command is closely cooperating with South Korea's Defense Ministry on the matter. However, he stressed the command’s top priority is to ensure safety of all visitors, hinting that plans can be adjusted, if necessary.The trekking paths, tentatively called the "DMZ Peace Trails," are located in the border areas of Goseong, Cheorwon and Paju in South Korea. Seoul has pursued their opening as part of the measures to ease tensions with the North based on their military agreements reached last year.The South Korean government plans to open the trails from this month beginning with ones deemed safer and thus do not require the UNC's approval.