Moon to Hold Summit with Uzbek President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Uzbekistan on Thursday for a four-day state visit, the second leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia.Moon will hold a summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday to discuss ways to improve their countries' relationship and boost cooperation in various sectors, including ICT, health and medicine, public administration and defense technology.Friday's meeting will mark the second summit since the two leaders held their first summit in November of 2017 when the Uzbek president made a state visit to South Korea.Afterwards, Moon is scheduled to address the Uzbek parliament in Tashkent. The president is expected to seek the parliament's support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon will head to Samarkand on Saturday for a two-day visit to one of the oldest inhabited cities in Central Asia before wrapping up his trip to Uzbekistan.