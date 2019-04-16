S. Korea's Producer Prices Rise 0.3% in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices rose in March for the second straight month due to a rise in crude oil prices.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, reached 104-point-14 last month, up point-three percent from a month earlier.The central bank said oil prices pushed the index upward. The average price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, rose three-point-six percent on month to 66-point-94 dollars last month.Producer prices of industrial goods rose point-four percent last month from the previous month.