Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Selected to Compete at Cannes

Photo : KBS News

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's movie "Parasite" will be competing with other feature films at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.The festival organizer on Thursday unveiled the films for the official selection, which will compete for the event's coveted Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm prize."Parasite" will be one of 19 films to compete for the Palme d'Or, including "Pain and Glory" from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and "Ahmed" by the Belgian filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne.It is Bong's second time competing for the prize, following the selection of his adventure film "Okja" in 2017.Starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong, "Parasite" tells the story of two families who are markedly different yet also alike.