Moon Appoints Controversial Justice Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pushed ahead to appoint his choices for two new constitutional court judges amid a political standoff over the qualifications of Justice Lee Mi-sun.The Presidential Office announced on Friday that Moon electronically approved the appointment of Lee during his state visit to Uzbekistan.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has opposed Lee's appointment over her and her husband’s stock trading activities and ownership of stocks that could have caused a conflict of interest in her adjudication of trials.