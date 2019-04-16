4.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off S. Korea's Eastern Coast

Photo : YONHAP News

A four-point-three-magnitude earthquake struck off the country's eastern coast near the city of Donghae.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the quake was observed at 11:16 a.m. in waters 54 kilometers northeast of the city.An analyst from the weather agency said despite the quake occurring in the water, residents in the region are believed to have felt the temblor, relatively large in magnitude.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the quake is thought to have resulted in no damage, adding it is conducting a thorough analysis.It's the second time this year that a quake bigger than four points in magnitude occurred in the country, following a four-point-one-magnitude quake in the waters off Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province on February tenth.