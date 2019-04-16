Abe to Visit Washington Next Week, Trump to Visit Tokyo in Late May

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House next week ahead of his own planned visit to Japan at the end of May.The White House revealed on Thursday that Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, will be in Washington from April 26th to the 27th.The two leaders will hold a summit, during which they are expected to reaffirm their countries' alliance, review bilateral trade issues and discuss ongoing efforts to denuclearize North Korea.Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will then head to Japan for a visit from May 25th to the 28th. They will be the first state guests following the country's imperial transition and the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito next month.Trump will meet the emperor and hold a bilateral meeting with Abe.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also announced Trump's planned visit to Tokyo.