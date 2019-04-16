Main Opposition Party to Stage Massive Rally on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is planning to hold a massive rally on Saturday to condemn the Moon Jae-in government’s handling of state affairs.The rally will be held in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Seoul with the participation of some ten-thousand people, including party members and supporters.The demonstration comes as President Moon pushed ahead with appointing Constitutional Court justice nominee Lee Mi-sun without parliamentary consent. Moon, who is currently touring Central Asia, electronically approved the appointments of Lee and Moon Hyung-bae on Friday.The LKP had refused to adopt Lee’s confirmation hearing report, raising issue with the her suspicious stock trading, and demanded she voluntarily step down or the president withdraw her nomination.A party official said during Saturday’s rally, the LKP will demand punishment for the presidential secretaries responsible for the controversial nominations and urge Moon to issue an apology to the people.The LKP is also expected to protest key government policies, including income-led growth, the sharp increase in minimum wage and the 52-hour workweek system.The rally is slated to begin at around one p.m. The main opposition said top lawmakers will deliver speeches, but are still considering whether to hold a march.