Economy KOSPI Ends Friday Up 0.11%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained two-point-38 points, or point-11 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-216-point-15.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-05 points, or one-point-20 percent, to close at 762-point-57.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency remained steady against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-nine won.