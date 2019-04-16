BTS Breaks 3 Guinness World Records with 'Boy With Luv' Music Video

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has broken three Guinness World Records with "Boy With Luv," the title song of their latest album "Map of the Soul : Persona," which was released on April 12th.Guinness World Records posted on its Web site earlier this week that “Boy With Luv” has achieved the titles of “most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours,” “most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours” and “most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.”The organization said the music video featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Halsey garnered 74-point-six million views on the video streaming platform within the first day of its release.BTS' new album has sold over two-point-13 million copies in the first week and has topped album charts in the U.S., the UK and Japan.