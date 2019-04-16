Gov't: No Casualties from Donghae Earthquake

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the four-point-three magnitude earthquake that hit off the east coast on Friday morning is not believed to have caused casualties or any property damage.An official of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the epicenter of the tremor was deep underwater and relatively far away from land.The official said the ministry did not take measures such as holding an emergency meeting or issuing a contingency alert, but continues to closely monitor the situation against possible aftershocks or potential damage.The quake, which occurred at 11:16 a.m. in waters 54 kilometers northeast of the Gangwon Province city of Donghae, was the strongest reported in the area since the four-point-eight magnitude tremor that struck north of Pyeongchang County in January 2007.