Seoul, Tashkent Upgrade Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Uzbekistan have decided to upgrade their bilateral ties, seeking to find more collaboration in the energy industry.South Korean President Moon Jae-in held talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent on Friday, establishing a special strategic partnership with the Central Asian country.While noting his country's untapped potential in the oil and gas industry, President Mirziyoyev during the meeting expressed hope that Moon's four-day state visit would serve to expand the horizon of their bilateral ties.Moon on his part expressed his gratitude for Uzbekistan's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.Seoul and Tashkent established diplomatic ties in 1992, which became a strategic partnership in 2008.The president is on a three-nation Central Asia tour. After wrapping up his state visit to Turkmenistan, Moon arrived in Tashkent on Thursday for a state visit. He is scheduled to fly to Kazakhstan on Sunday for another state visit.