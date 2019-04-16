S. Korea Unearths 9 More Pieces of Remains from Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has found more remains from the Korean War.According to the Defense Ministry on Friday, nine pieces of thigh, hip, cranial and shin bones as well as teeth were unearthed between Tuesday and Thursday in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The findings raise the number of pieces of remains discovered in the area to 15 since an excavation project began early this month.The ministry said the remains will be sent to forensic experts for identification.The two Koreas initially planned to launch the joint excavation project on April first based on the September 19th, 2018 military agreements, but the North turned lukewarm and has remained silent on the issue.Seoul decided to start digging south of the Military Demarcation Line with the hopes Pyongyang would eventually join.Excavations are under way at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site during the three-year war that broke out in 1950.