Meeting of Inter-Korean Liaison Office Chiefs Not Held for 8th Week

North Korea has skipped a weekly inter-Korean liaison office meeting for the eighth straight week.The meeting of the two Koreas' co-chiefs who lead the liaison office in the North Korean border town of Gaeseong did not take place on Friday.Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min said earlier in the day that South Korea's head of the liaison office reported to work as usual but the meeting would not held as North Korea notified on Thursday that its chief could not attend.Although the meeting of the co-chiefs has not been taking place, the two Koreas continue to discuss necessary issues through other contact, including between the office's deputy chiefs.The two Koreas launched the liaison office last September and promised to hold a meeting of its co-heads --- Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung from Seoul and his North Korean counterpart Jon Jong-su --- every week, however, they have not been held since late February.When asked whether the two Koreas were discussing holding anniversary events for the April 2018 inter-Korean summit, the spokesman said an announcement will be made as soon as details are finalized.