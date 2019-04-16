Unification Minister Optimistic N. Korea Will Respond to Proposed 4th Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says he expects North Korea will respond to Seoul’s proposal to hold another inter-Korean summit.The minister expressed his optimism in a meeting with reporters on Friday, noting the top leaders of the two Koreas are continuously affirming their mutual trust.Asked whether the South Korean government is taking official steps to suggest a fourth summit with the North, the minister said what matters is President Moon made the proposal in public and the rest of the process will be a secondary matter.In a meeting with his top aides on Monday, Moon said it is the time to prepare for and pursue an inter-Korean summit, adding Seoul will not be bound by where the meeting takes place or other formalities and will be accommodating to North Korea's circumstances.