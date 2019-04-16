Unification Minister Optimistic N. Korea Will Respond to Proposed 4th Summit

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says he expects North Korea will respond to Seoul’s proposal to hold another inter-Korean summit.
The minister expressed his optimism in a meeting with reporters on Friday, noting the top leaders of the two Koreas are continuously affirming their mutual trust.
Asked whether the South Korean government is taking official steps to suggest a fourth summit with the North, the minister said what matters is President Moon made the proposal in public and the rest of the process will be a secondary matter.
In a meeting with his top aides on Monday, Moon said it is the time to prepare for and pursue an inter-Korean summit, adding Seoul will not be bound by where the meeting takes place or other formalities and will be accommodating to North Korea's circumstances.