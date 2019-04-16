S. Korea, Russia Hold Talks on Fishing Quotas

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea-Russia Fisheries Commission meeting is drawing attention as it will determine how much fish South Korea will be able to catch in Russian waters this year.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it held the 28th commission meeting with its Russian counterpart in Moscow for three days since Wednesday.During the talks, the two sides negotiated the quotas for squid and fish such as pollack, cod, mackerel and pike that South Korean vessels will be allowed to catch from Russia's exclusive economic zone in 2019. Terms of fishing operations were also discussed.A ministry official said a positive outcome is anticipated as Seoul held negotiations with the goal of increasing the squid quota by 40 percent from last year to about five thousand tons.Seoul and Moscow have held talks every year in line with a fisheries agreement signed in September 1991.The annual meeting determines quotas for around 70 Korean fishing boats operating in Russian seas.Last year, Korean fishermen hauled in some 34-thousand tons of fish.