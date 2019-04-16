S. Koreans Mark 59th Anniversary of 4.19 Revolution

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of the April 19th Revolution was held at the April 19th National Cemetery in northern Seoul on Friday.Around two-thousand-500 people gathered at the event, including leaders from various sectors, bereaved families and citizens, to remember those who lost their lives to the democratic cause. Various cultural performances were also staged while five citizens were presented with National Foundation medals.On April 19th, 1960, thousands of students protested against the dictatorial rule of South Korea's first president Syngman Rhee. Police opened fire to suppress the uprising and about 180 people were killed.The massive protest led to nationwide resistance against Rhee's rule, resulting in his resignation a week later.