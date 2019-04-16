S. Korea to Open Pavilion at Saudi Arabia's Major B2B Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will open a Korea Pavilion to help export South Korea’s entertainment and amusement-related contents at a B2B marketing event to be held in Saudi Arabia.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency on Friday announced their joint plans for the 2019 Saudi Entertainment and Amusement(SEA) expo set to begin Sunday in Jeddah for three days.Four South Korean cultural content providers will set up desks at the pavilion to meet with potential corporate clients from Saudi Arabia or other countries in the Middle East.Virtual Reality(VR) programs, including those related to theme parks, will be among the products displayed at the event. The expo, which is the first trade event to be held in Saudi Arabia with a focus on entertainment and amusement, is expected to draw around five-thousand business representatives from the region.