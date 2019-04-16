Pompeo to Continue to Lead Nuke Talks with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he will continue to lead nuclear talks with North Korea, dismissing the regime's call for his replacement.In a news conference held after a meeting between U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers, Pompeo said "nothing's changed," which is viewed as an open dismissal to North Korea's request for his replacement with a "more mature" negotiator who can better communicate with the North.Pompeo said the U.S. continues to work to negotiate and that he is still in charge of the team.He said President Trump is obviously in charge of the overall effort, but it will be his team and Special Representative Stephen Biegun who will continue to lead U.S. efforts to achieve what the North Korean leader committed to do in June last year, which was to denuclearize.The secretary said he is convinced there is still a "real opportunity" to achieve the North's denuclearization and that his diplomatic team will remain in the lead.The Associated Press reported that Pompeo’s refusal to step down as top U.S. negotiator on North Korea "threw more uncertainty over the possible resumption of stalled denuclearization talks."