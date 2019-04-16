BTS Becomes First K-pop Artist to Top UK Official Albums Chart

Photo : KBS News

K-pop boy band BTS has topped the UK Official Albums Chart, the first South Korean artists to do so.According to the UK Officials Charts on Friday, BTS' new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" released on April 12th has topped the Albums Chart Top 100.The single "Boy With Luv" has also charted at 13th on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, setting a new Korean record.The highest ranking song yet by a Korean artist was "IDOL," also by BTS, which climbed to 21st on the British singles chart last year.The Official Charts noted that BTS' new album and its previous "Love Yourself" series trilogy have all ranked within the top 40 on the albums chart."Map of the Soul: Persona" has already set numerous records in the first week of its global release.The music video of "Boy With Luv," featuring U.S. pop star Halsey, became the fastest YouTube video ever to garner 100 million views, achieved in less than 38 hours.