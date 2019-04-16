CNN: Moon Has Message from Trump for N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in reportedly has a message from United States President Donald Trump to deliver to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Quoting multiple South Korean diplomatic sources, CNN reported on Friday that Trump's message includes "things that matter to the current course of action, things that have to lead to something positive for the U.S.-North Korea summit.”The source reportedly said Kim will be very curious about what Moon will have to say after his meeting with the Trump administration. The source said Moon has been clear and simple that something has to happen whether it is a small deal, big deal, good or bad.CNN did not elaborate how Moon got the message, but he appears to have received it from Trump when they held a summit at the White House on April 11th.In the summit, Moon said he would seek an inter-Korean summit soon and Trump asked Moon to identify what the North wants and inform him of the North's position as soon as possible.