Abe Sends Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine honoring the war dead, including Class-A war criminals.Japan's Kyodo News reported on Sunday that Abe on Friday sent a masakaki tree to Yasukuni on Friday on the first day of the annual spring festival of the shrine.Abe has not visited the controversial shrine since December 2013 and instead sent offerings during the spring and autumn festivals, apparently in consideration for relations with South Korea and China.Located in central Tokyo, Yasukuni honors more than two million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A criminals.