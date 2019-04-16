Main Opposition Party Holds Massive Anti-Gov't Rally

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Saturday held a massive rally in Seoul to protest President Moon Jae-in's personnel appointments.
In the rally held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, LKP lawmakers and party members also strongly criticized the Moon government's major economic and diplomatic policies.
LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won blasted the Moon government's North Korea policies, calling Moon a spokesman of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Moon's government a pro-North Korea government.
The party chief then vowed to fight against the Moon government's leftist dictatorship.
The party estimated about 20-thousand people participated in the rally.