Main Opposition Party Holds Massive Anti-Gov't Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Saturday held a massive rally in Seoul to protest President Moon Jae-in's personnel appointments.In the rally held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, LKP lawmakers and party members also strongly criticized the Moon government's major economic and diplomatic policies.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won blasted the Moon government's North Korea policies, calling Moon a spokesman of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Moon's government a pro-North Korea government.The party chief then vowed to fight against the Moon government's leftist dictatorship.The party estimated about 20-thousand people participated in the rally.