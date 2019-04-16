President Moon Heads to Kazakhstan for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will travel to Kazakhstan for a three-day state visit on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia.The president headed to Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, on Sunday morning after wrapping up a four-day state visit to Uzbekistan with a trip to the historic city of Samarkand on Saturday.President Moon will have a lunch meeting with ethnic Koreans in the Kazakh city and head to the country's capital city Nur-Sultan.The president will then attend a ceremony to mark the return of remains of Koreans who fought for the country's freedom during Japan's colonial rule of Korea and died in the Central Asian nation.