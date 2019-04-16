Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

President Moon Heads to Kazakhstan for State Visit

Write: 2019-04-21 13:46:37Update: 2019-04-21 15:47:15

President Moon Heads to Kazakhstan for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will travel to Kazakhstan for a three-day state visit on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia.

The president headed to Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, on Sunday morning after wrapping up a four-day state visit to Uzbekistan with a trip to the historic city of Samarkand on Saturday.

President Moon will have a lunch meeting with ethnic Koreans in the Kazakh city and head to the country's capital city Nur-Sultan.

The president will then attend a ceremony to mark the return of remains of Koreans who fought for the country's freedom during Japan's colonial rule of Korea and died in the Central Asian nation.
List

Editor's Pick