Top Office Confirms Moon Has Trump's Message for N. Korean Leader

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has confirmed a CNN report that President Moon Jae-in has a message from United States President Donald Trump to deliver to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Sunday that the message will be delivered to Kim when an inter-Korean summit is held.Quoting multiple South Korean diplomatic sources, CNN reported on Friday that Trump's message includes "things that matter to the current course of action, things that have to lead to something positive for the U.S.-DPRK summit.”CNN did not elaborate how Moon got the message, but he appears to have received it from Trump when they held a summit at the White House on April 11th.